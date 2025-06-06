These Goofy x BaubleBar Earrings are Your Next Jewelry Obsession

Yes, you need Goofy earrings for your wardrobe rotation!

Disney fans have hundreds of ways to show off their love for the characters, stories, and parks that have enriched their lives. BaubleBar is all about sharing the fandom through accessories and their latest arrival is a Disney Store Exclusive that’s all about Goofy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Your day could use a bit of Disney and a bit of dazzle, fortunately BaubleBar can deliver both! Today, Disney Store welcomes the arrival of Goofy accessories from the lifestyle brand including post earrings inspired by Mickey’s pal.

For this design, Goofy is sitting cross-legged, a hand resting on one knee and his elbow resting on the other. He’s got his other hand up against his face in the most “gawrsh" expression.

Colorful enamel highlights his classic look and tiny gemstones make up his orange shirt and blue pants. It’s the perfect blend of glitzy elegance and playful fashion!

Fans can also complete the look with a matching necklace featuring a smiling Goofy charm.

Goofy Earrings by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Brass with goldtone finish

Enamel detailing

Accented with colored glass gems

Post back

80% brass / 15% glass / 5% enamel

Approx. 1'' L x 3/4'' W

Goofy Necklace by BaubleBar | Disney Store

Necklace embedded with faceted glass stones

Features Goofy pendant

Enamel detailing

Goldtone finish

Lobster claw clasp

1'', 2'' and 3'' extender

Pendant: approx. 3/4'' x 1/3''

Necklace: 16'' L + 3'' extender

