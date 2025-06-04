Celebrate Daisy Duck with Accessories From PANDORA, BaubleBar and Citizen

Bring a bit of Daisy to your look with these fun selections from Disney Store

2025 marks the 85th anniversary of one Miss Daisy Duck! Disney Store is celebrating her with playful fashions and accessories including elegant offerings from PANDORA, BaubleBar, and Citizen.

Daisy Duck is turning 85 and she’s never looked better! As Minnie Mouse’s best friend and fellow fashionista, she’s always up to date on the hottest trends and must-have accessories.

Fans visiting Disney Store can browse a selection of jewelry from popular brands like PANDORA and BaubleBar, plus a Disney Store Exclusive timepiece from Citizen.

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck Teacup Charm by Pandora - Mad Tea Party - Disney Parks

Two PANDORA charms will be the perfect addition to your favorite Disney bracelet. For Disney Parks lovers, there’s a design featuring Daisy Duck and Donald Duck in a teacup riding Mad Tea Party! The other charm is decorated with Daisy’s smiling face on one side and her autograph on the other, completing the look.

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar

BaubleBar delivers a new Ear Headband created just for Daisy’s 85th anniversary! Shiny purple ears are accented with a field of flowers (guess which ones?!). There are also post and dangle earrings and bag charm of her signature.

Donald and Daisy Duck Watch for Adults by Citizen - Exclusive

Finally, Citizen has debuted a watch created especially for Disney Store. The unisex design features a gold band and face that will pair with many items in every wardrobe. Donald and Daisy are highlighted on the face of the watch saying they love each other…with emojis!

Guests will find Daisy Duck accessories available now at Disney Store

