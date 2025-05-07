Cakeworthy Toasts to 85 Years of Daisy Duck with Cute New Apparel at Disney Store

Celebrate Daisy’s milestone anniversary with this series of cute spring and summer styles featuring the birthday girl in her classic look

Just like her BFF Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck has an eye for fashion, and for her 85th anniversary, she’s taking over a new collection from Cakeworthy!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store and Cakeworthy have teamed up once again to bring fans a new clothing collection themed to a Disney fave—Daisy Duck!

In honor of her 85th anniversary and just in time for the season, Disney Store

Longtime fans know that ''Daisy Duck'' was officially introduced in Walt Disney's Mr. Duck Steps Out (1940), after first appearing as ''Donna Duck'' in Don Donald (1937).

Audiences fell in love with the sassy duck way back then, and they’ve enjoyed her transformation throughout the years. In 2025 fans can show their love for Daisy in their everyday life with casual looks including: Crewneck sweatshirt T-Shirt Dress T-Shirt Denim Shorts Baseball Cap

The Cakeworthy Daisy Duck 85th anniversary collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $34.99-$64.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Denim Shorts for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt Dress for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women by Cakeworthy

Daisy Duck 85th Anniversary Baseball Cap for Women by Cakeworthy

More Daisy Fun on the Way:

The Daisy Duck celebration doesn’t stop here! Daisy Duck x Loungefly items are also on the way to DisneyStore.com later this month.

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!