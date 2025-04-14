Disney Store Japan Plush Collection Features Friends from "Winnie the Pooh," "Dumbo," Chip 'n' Dale and More

These cute characters all have the same pose and make for great gifts.

A new wave of plush characters from Disney Store Japan have made their way to Disney Store stateside and we couldn’t be more thrilled with these cuddly additions.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can grow their plush collection with a series of cute creatures hailing from Disney Store Japan.

This charming lineup features characters in a variety of small and medium sizes along with a mini keychain option fans will adore. The dimensions may vary but the plush pals have a few things in common. Each figure has a soft, fuzzy body, rosy cheeks, and one paw is raised, resting on their cheeks.

Dumbo Plush - Medium 13" - Disney Store Japan

While we love every Disney character plush, there’s something extra special about animal characters and this assortment is super cute. Fans can collect Dumbo Stitch Rabbit Chip Dale Marie Thumper Winnie the Pooh

Disney Store Japan Plush series is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Dumbo Plush Keychain - Mini 6"

Winnie the Pooh Plush - Medium 12" - Disney Store Japan

Winnie the Pooh Plush Keychain - Mini 5"

Stitch Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Medium 11" - Disney Store Japan

Stitch Plush Keychain - Lilo & Stitch - Mini 5"

Marie Plush - The Aristocats - Medium 13" - Disney Store Japan

Marie Plush Keychain - The Aristocats - Mini 6 1/2"

Miss Bunny Plush - Bambi - Medium 13" - Disney Store Japan

Miss Bunny Plush Keychain - Bambi - Mini 6 1/2"

Thumper Plush - Bambi - Medium 13" - Disney Store Japan

Thumper Plush Keychain - Bambi - Mini 6 1/2"

Chip Plush - Small 9" - Disney Store Japan

Chip Plush Keychain - Mini 5"

Dale Plush - Small 9" - Disney Store Japan

Dale Plush Keychain - Mini 5"

More International Disney Store Plush:

Disney Store has been slowly unveiling the push line in the United States and previous releases include a Sakura collection, Valentine's Day bouquets, and more.

