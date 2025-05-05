Disney Mini Mix-Its Go a Little Mad as New “Alice In Wonderland” Plush Pals Come to Disney Store
Back in January, Disney Store kicked off the new year with a charming plush assortment that instantly made fans fall in love. The line of Mini Mix-Its plush combines Disney Parks attractions with beloved characters resulting in a cute collectible that’s ready to join your daily adventures.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s time for Disney Store to introduce another round of Disney Mini Mix-Its! The latest arrivals are inspired by Mad Tea Party attractions and Disney Parks and include characters like Alice and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.
- Each plush comes with a swappable headwear accessory and this time the plush pals have teacup hats! Adding to the fun of this line. the colorful toppers look just like the cup-shaped ride vehicles from Mad Tea Party.
- Mini Mix-Its characters measure 6 inches-7 inches tall and include a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.
- Alice in Wonderland Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Alice Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland – 6'' | Disney Store
White Rabbit Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland – 6'' | Disney Store
