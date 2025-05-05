Disney Mini Mix-Its Go a Little Mad as New “Alice In Wonderland” Plush Pals Come to Disney Store

Alice and the White Rabbit are extra cute with their matching teacup hats.

Back in January, Disney Store kicked off the new year with a charming plush assortment that instantly made fans fall in love. The line of Mini Mix-Its plush combines Disney Parks attractions with beloved characters resulting in a cute collectible that’s ready to join your daily adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time for Disney Store to introduce another round of Disney Mini Mix-Its Alice in Wonderland .

. Each plush comes with a swappable headwear accessory and this time the plush pals have teacup hats! Adding to the fun of this line. the colorful toppers look just like the cup-shaped ride vehicles from Mad Tea Party.

Mini Mix-Its characters measure 6 inches-7 inches tall and include a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.

Alice in Wonderland Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alice Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland – 6'' | Disney Store

White Rabbit Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – Mad Tea Party – Alice in Wonderland – 6'' | Disney Store

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!