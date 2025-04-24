Playtime Perfection - Princess Tiana Disney Story Doll Arrives at Disney Store

Recreate the iconic Disney Animated hit with this new poseable doll.

A new Disney Story Doll inspired by The Princess and the Frog’s Princess Tiana has arrived at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Store The Princess and the Frog to recreate the film with the new Princess Tiana Disney Story Doll.

to recreate the film with the new Princess Tiana Disney Story Doll. The fully poseable Disney Princess figure arrives with Tiana’s iconic green ball gown, her work uniform, two pairs of shoes, a book, plate of beignets, a bag of sugar, and a figure of Naveen as a frog.

The box also doubles as a set that reveals a bayou play area and stage, with the back offering fun coloring activities.

The figure stands at 11.5" tall, is glitter free, and is perfect for some imaginative playtime.

For only $29.99, the Tiana Disney Story Doll is an incredible affordable toy.

