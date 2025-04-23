Hasbro Releasing “Andor” and “Rogue One” Range Trooper and Jedha Stormtrooper Star Wars The Black Series Figures
Hoth troopers are Target exclusives available to pre-order today.
With Andor Season 2 now here, Hasbro is revisiting a couple of notable Stormtrooper variations in action figure form as Target exclusives.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro is reissuing the Star Wars: The Black Series Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol figure, depicting this version of the Imperial Stormtrooper, as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
- The other new Target-exclusive is a Star Wars: The Black Series Range Trooper figure, from Andor Season 2. The Range Troopers, with their distinct, fur-covered armor, were first introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- A Range Trooper was prominently used in the Andor Season 2 premiere, attempting to stop Cassian Andor as he stole a TIE Avenger. This new Range Trooper comes with the rocket launcher wielded by the Trooper in that episode. This version of the Range Trooper does not wear the large magnetic boots seen in Solo.
- Both figures are available for pre-order starting today, April 23 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, exclusively on Target.com. The figures both retail for $24.99, with the Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol hitting Target shelves on April 27 and the Range Trooper expected later this spring.
More on Andor:
