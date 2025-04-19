Social Reaction Roundup – “Andor: A Star Wars Story” Season 2

On the heels of the panel for Andor at Star Wars Celebration Japan, where the Season 2 premiere also made its debut, the social media embargo has lifted for the second and final season.

Press were sent the entire 12-episode season of Andor, which is designed to both wrap up the show’s major storylines and also lead directly into the events of 2016’s Rogue One.

We’ll kick things off here at Laughing Place, where our own Star Wars expert, Mike Celestino, wrote, of Andor Season 2, “I believe overall it will be remembered as a masterpiece," despite some minor nitpicks. Mike added that the final six episodes in particular will have viewers glued to their seats.

We've seen the full second season of #Andor, and I believe overall it will be remembered as a masterpiece, with some minor nitpicks as a #StarWars fan. The final six episodes especially will have viewers glued to their seats with intrigue and suspense. Full review coming Monday. pic.twitter.com/DLaOjdZqIv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 19, 2025

Another Laughing Place contributor, Eric Goldman, commended the show’s “thoughtful take on Star Wars that feels topical in ways that are both powerful and sometimes heartbreaking," though noting he felt Season 2 is disjointed at times due to its accelerated storytelling.

#Andor Season 2 continues a notably intense, thoughtful take on Star Wars that feels topical in ways that are both powerful and sometimes heartbreaking. Hurtling through 4 years of story in 12 episodes does make some aspects disjointed at times, but the show's core remains strong pic.twitter.com/7DWltnHtHK — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 19, 2025

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff calls Season 2 “phenomenal," adding “This is the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen."

#ANDOR Season 2 is phenomenal. Often series reactions are done having seen just a few episodes, but not this time around. I’ve seen the full season and can wholeheartedly say, this is the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/P0c3TtCMbf — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 19, 2025

Another Collider writer, Maggie Lovitt, is even more enthusiastic, writing “This is the best Star Wars that has ever existed and will ever exist."

Social embargo is up and I can finally share that I have seen the entirety of @andorofficial. This is the best @starwars that has ever existed and will ever exist. I am not being hyperbolic. This series was everything. You’ll see everything I’ve poured into my lengthy review next… — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) April 19, 2025

Similarly, Germain Lussier writes that Andor Season 2 is “Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general" and calling it “smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant.

I’ve seen ALL of #Andor season 2 and it’s both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general.



I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It’s a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nsK8gnaRfq — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 19, 2025

Critic Ashley Saunders finds the new season “exhilarating, intriguing, and full of heart-stopping and gut-wrenching moments as it walks us into the start of Rogue One."

ANDOR SEASON 2 is phenomenal! It’s exhilarating, intriguing, & full of heart-stopping & gut-wrenching moments as it walks us into the start of Rogue One. Diego Luna & Stellan Skarsgård are once again incredible. Welcome to the Rebellion! It’s great to be back #Andor #SWCJ pic.twitter.com/jM5bkOhClG — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) April 19, 2025

Black Girl Nerds’ Chalice Williams writes that she was “blown away at the pure experience of it. The storytelling is top notch and the way everything weaves together is perfectly executed."

Having screened the entire second season of #Andor I have to say I am blown away at the pure experience of it. The storytelling is top notch & the way everything weaves together is perfectly executed. Diego Luna is such a gem & Kyle Soller’s Syril was my favorite character for… pic.twitter.com/FKiX6vG0Tf — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) April 19, 2025

Fandango’s Erik Davis says that he feels Season 2 is “as good, if not better than the first. From an epic opening Tie Fighter heist to a finale that left me in tears, this show has it all."

I have watched the entire second season of #Andor and it is as good, if not better than the first. From an epic opening Tie Fighter heist to a finale that left me in tears, this show has it all. Hang on cause the last 6 eps are all bangers. Absolutely loved it.



Be prepared to… pic.twitter.com/rQTCi7mkTr — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 19, 2025

One Take News writes “this season confirms Andor is on intergalactic levels of greatness and might be the best show in the Disney+ library."

#Andor Season 2 is a dream come true for #StarWars fans. The action is great, but Tony Gilroy’s storytelling is even better. Cassian Andor’s story is one of the most complete character arcs we have seen in ages and arguably the best story in the #StarWars universe. Simply put,… pic.twitter.com/BW8Q2pKRmA — One Take 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) April 19, 2025

Critic Michael J. Lee sas “prepare to be wowed," and that Andor’s writing “continues to tell stories of ordinary people while adding another degree of moral complexity, espionage, and political intrigue."

Andor S2 redefines what love, loyalty, and resistance look like in a galaxy far, far away. The writing continues to tell stories of ordinary people while adding another degree of moral complexity, espionage, and political intrigue. Prepare to be wowed! #Andor #StarWars pic.twitter.com/6KXadVHHCj — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) April 19, 2025

Discussing Film’s Jacob Fisher calls it “another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy," while adding “Diego Luna joins the echelon of top Star Wars performances here easily.

‘ANDOR’ Season 2 is another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy. Quite structurally & narratively different from S1 but still vv effective in creating a devastatingly powerful & heart-breaking Season 2



Diego Luna joins the echelon of top Star Wars performances here easily pic.twitter.com/OS4lgaeyzA — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) April 19, 2025

Writer Tara Bennett (The Story of Marvel Studios, Syfy Wire) writes that Andor becomes “More of an ensemble piece this season where the characters, Rebellion & Empire, get deep stories," and says it’s among the “Top 5 Star Wars ever for me now."

Can finally talk about how much I LOVE #andorseason2 🎉More of an ensemble piece this season where the characters, Rebellion & Empire, get deep stories. @diegoluna_ makes Cassian’s arc even more emotional going into RogueOne. Andor series is Top 5 @starwars ever for me now. pic.twitter.com/DVrZ5qv9WX — Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) April 19, 2025

Andor’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

