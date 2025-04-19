Social Reaction Roundup – “Andor: A Star Wars Story” Season 2
On the heels of the panel for Andor at Star Wars Celebration Japan, where the Season 2 premiere also made its debut, the social media embargo has lifted for the second and final season.
Press were sent the entire 12-episode season of Andor, which is designed to both wrap up the show’s major storylines and also lead directly into the events of 2016’s Rogue One.
We’ll kick things off here at Laughing Place, where our own Star Wars expert, Mike Celestino, wrote, of Andor Season 2, “I believe overall it will be remembered as a masterpiece," despite some minor nitpicks. Mike added that the final six episodes in particular will have viewers glued to their seats.
Another Laughing Place contributor, Eric Goldman, commended the show’s “thoughtful take on Star Wars that feels topical in ways that are both powerful and sometimes heartbreaking," though noting he felt Season 2 is disjointed at times due to its accelerated storytelling.
Collider’s Perri Nemiroff calls Season 2 “phenomenal," adding “This is the best season of Star Wars TV I have ever seen."
Another Collider writer, Maggie Lovitt, is even more enthusiastic, writing “This is the best Star Wars that has ever existed and will ever exist."
Similarly, Germain Lussier writes that Andor Season 2 is “Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general" and calling it “smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant.
Critic Ashley Saunders finds the new season “exhilarating, intriguing, and full of heart-stopping and gut-wrenching moments as it walks us into the start of Rogue One."
Black Girl Nerds’ Chalice Williams writes that she was “blown away at the pure experience of it. The storytelling is top notch and the way everything weaves together is perfectly executed."
Fandango’s Erik Davis says that he feels Season 2 is “as good, if not better than the first. From an epic opening Tie Fighter heist to a finale that left me in tears, this show has it all."
One Take News writes “this season confirms Andor is on intergalactic levels of greatness and might be the best show in the Disney+ library."
Critic Michael J. Lee sas “prepare to be wowed," and that Andor’s writing “continues to tell stories of ordinary people while adding another degree of moral complexity, espionage, and political intrigue."
Discussing Film’s Jacob Fisher calls it “another tremendous season of TV from Tony Gilroy," while adding “Diego Luna joins the echelon of top Star Wars performances here easily.
Writer Tara Bennett (The Story of Marvel Studios, Syfy Wire) writes that Andor becomes “More of an ensemble piece this season where the characters, Rebellion & Empire, get deep stories," and says it’s among the “Top 5 Star Wars ever for me now."
Andor’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.
