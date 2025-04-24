"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for April 22nd

Disney Parks celebrations the world round, new Stitch toys, an "Alien" collection from RSVLTS and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 213 – April 22, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Celebrate 30 Years of "Toy Story" With New Merchandise From BoxLunch

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Toy Story, BoxLunch has launched an exciting new collection that embodies the spirit and nostalgia of this beloved franchise. This exclusive range, available in stores and online, features sweaters, hoodies, and dresses inspired by Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the other unforgettable characters from Andy's iconic toy box.

Get a First Look at the Superpowered Merch Coming to the Disney Destiny

With the big Disney Destiny Showcase this morning revealing all sorts of new information about the upcoming addition to the Disney Cruise Line, we also have our first look at some of the exclusive merchandise that will be available on the ship.

The Most Magical Merchandise of All Revealed for Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary

It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without merchandise, and Hong Kong Disneyland has plenty lined up for the big 2-0! Complete your stylish party ensemble with the limited-time sparkling 20th anniversary collections! With over 300 all-new exclusive items across six major collections in the initial launch, there will be a perfect match for every sophisticated party look.

Photos: Tokyo Disneyland Releases 42nd Anniversary Merchandise Inspired by Mickey's PhilharMagic

Happy 42nd anniversary to the Tokyo Disney Resort! Those visiting Tokyo Disneyland for the milestone celebration have the opportunity to purchase some magical commemorative merchandise.

Celebrate the Upcoming "Lilo & Stitch" Reimagining with New Products from Just Play and More

Disney is gearing up to welcome fans back to the alien-filled world of Lilo & Stitch. In celebration of the new live-action reimagining of the classic animated film, tons of new Stitch merchandise has arrived.

Exclusive: Loungefly Celebrates "Tangled" with New Collection of Accessories Featuring Rapunzel and Pascal

Spring is here and summer adventures await, meaning you need a trusty companion at your side. Loungefly is ready to help you conquer the season with their new Rapunzel-inspired collection of bags, and Laughing Place is delighted to share this exclusive debut!

Xenomorph Your Look With Terrifying Threads from RSVLTS' First Ever "Alien" Collection

Did you know that another fan-created holiday is almost here? That’s right, Alien Day kicks off on April 26, so RSVLTS is helping folks gear up with their first-ever Alien collection. Fans can rock a series of incredible styles with the brand’s signature Kunuflex button down shirts, plus crewneck tees, and causal hats.

Find The Perfect Item for Mom in Disney Store's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is coming soon (May 11, 2025) and Disney Store is here to help you find the perfect gift for Mom. The online retailer has gathered up a variety of charming and magical offerings designed to appeal to every Disney-loving Mom whether she’s all about the parks, movies, or collectibles.

New Unmasked "Daredevil: Born Again" Funko POP! Figure Coming Soon from Entertainment Earth

Just off the nine episode run of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel fans can preorder a brand new Funko POP! figure highlighting the character’s appearance in the show. Exclusively from Entertainment Earth, the Daredevil: Born Again Daredevil Unmasked Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure showcases Matt Murdock’s mug.

Up the "Cool" Factor with "The Empire Strikes Back" Hoth Collection at Disney Store

A lot of Star Wars fans find themselves identifying with the Light Side or the Dark Side, but for those who don’t or just want to show their affection for the planets, Disney Store is the place to go! The Star Wars Hoth Collection blends crisp whites and chilly blues across items like a baseball jersey, Ear Headband, and mini backpack for a style that will definitely up your “cool" factor.

Select Star Wars Celebration Japan Merch Available on Amazon

If you’re dying for some Star Wars Celebration Japan merch but couldn’t actually make it to the convention in person, you can now buy select items from the event on Amazon.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occassion Designs – April 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Disney Store Celebrates All Things "Toy Story" with a Playful New Collection

Dressing in looks inspired by Toy Story is always in fashion, and even more so when the beloved franchise is celebrating milestone anniversaries for two of its films! In 2025 Toy Story turns 30 and Toy Story 3 celebrates 15 years, so Disney Parks and Disney Store are launching playful looks for the whole family featuring Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and more.

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Inspired Dooney & Bourke Backpack and Headband Arrive at Disney Store

A new Disney Store exclusive Dooney & Bourke has debuted with a colorful hat theme inspired by a visit to Disney Parks. For this release, guests can bring home a miniature backpack or a stylish ear headband with a large signature bow.

Disney Cuddleez Plush Featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Other Friends Now Available at Disney Store

We all love cute, cuddly, plush pals especially when they resemble beloved Disney characters! Cuddleez brand is all about super soft, totally huggable friends including Disney friends. Some of the most popular characters from Disney have been given a Cuddleez makeover and are now available at Disney Store.

Adorable Disney Dogs and Cats Featured on Disney Pets Mini Backpack From Loungefly

You can never have too many Loungefly accessories, especially when it comes to mini backpacks and ear headbands. The fashion lifestyle brand is back with more great looks to add to the rotation and today’s drop is the Loungefly Disney Pets Collection. Whether you’re a dog or cat person, we can all agree Disney pets are the best pets and this pattern celebrates a variety of four-legged friends.

Baymax Represents "Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Is it time to add a cute and cuddly accessory to your collection? Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection is back with another character design! Today fans can shop an adorable mini backpack and ear headband themed to Big Hero 6 and Baymax! As the name suggests, the latest selection is soft and features a pastel color palette for our favorite characters.

Photos: Disney Music Festival "Strikes Up" New Merchandise for Disneyland Paris

As Disneyland Paris kicks off their new event, Disney Music Festival, so debuts a new line of merchandise. The event celebrates all things music, with characters scattered across the park bringing to life classic songs, danceable anthems, and a kinetic musicality across the kingdom. With music at the forefront, multiple characters are adorned in genre-specific garb in honor of the festival via adorable new plushies and so much more!

"Laughing Place On Location" Throws it Back to the 1990s with The Disney Playhouse – Throwback Edition

The latest edition of Laughing Place’s new weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us to a showcase of some of Disney Consumer Products latest items – with a retro twist.

"Shadows of the Empire" Favorite Dash Rendar Among Hasbro's Star Wars Action Figure Reveals at Celebration Japan

The Hasbro panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan revealed several upcoming additions to both The Black Series and Vintage Collection action figure lines, including the confirmation that the rumors of a long-awaited new figure for Dash Rendar are true.

Limited Release "Reclaimed and Reforged" Hilt Set Arriving at Savi's Workshop May 4th

Disney Parks Blog has announced new details on the Reclaimed and Reforged lightsaber hilt set arriving at Savi’s Workshop for May the 4th. The limited time set allows guests to tell their own unique story, with the pieces that embrace a more rugged style. Designed to look like remnants of ancient battles, crashed ships, and other scraps, the Reforged and Reclaimed set hones in on a scavenger aesthetic.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Ben Brietbart, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Marshal Knight, Laughing Place Staff, Luke Manning, Alex Reif and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!