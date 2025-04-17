New Unmasked "Daredevil: Born Again" Funko POP! Figure Coming Soon from Entertainment Earth

"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming now on Disney+.

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again, Entertainment Earth is releasing a new exclusive Funko POP! figure showcasing the character unmasked.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Just off the nine episode run of Daredevil: Born Again , Marvel fans can preorder a brand new Funko POP! figure highlighting the character’s appearance in the show.

, Marvel fans can preorder a brand new Funko POP! figure highlighting the character’s appearance in the show. Exclusively from Entertainment Earth, the Daredevil: Born Again Daredevil Unmasked Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure showcases Matt Murdock’s mug.

Daredevil Unmasked Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure showcases Matt Murdock’s mug. The skillful martial artist can be seen holding the mask, decked out in his iconic red and black suit.

Standing 4 inches tall, the figure is based on Charlie Cox appearance in the role and arrives in window-box packaging.

The figure runs for $16.99 and is expected to arrive in August 2025.

Preorders are available here

In Daredevil: Born Again , Matt Murdock decides to leave his vigilante life behind, focusing on his law practice in New York City. However, he will have to suit up again when mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is elected mayor.

, Matt Murdock decides to leave his vigilante life behind, focusing on his law practice in New York City. However, he will have to suit up again when mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is elected mayor. All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are streaming now on Disney+

Read More Marvel: