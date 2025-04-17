Silver Surfer Arrives in New Trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”
“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.
Marvel has revealed the second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Marvel unveiled the second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- The latest trailer offers a preview of Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal, the interpretation of the Silver Surfer in First Steps.
- Shalla-Bal, who first appeared in 1968's The Silver Surfer #1, was the Empress of the serene planet Zenn-La and the romantic interest of Norrin Radd.
- In the comic storyline, Norrin becomes the Silver Surfer after striking a deal with Galactus to act as his herald in exchange for saving Zenn-La.
- Although there are narratives where Shalla-Bal interacts with the cosmic abilities of Norrin such as using a fragment to restore Zenn-La after Galactus had depleted it in retaliation for Radd's defiance, First Steps distinctively portrays her as Galactus' herald for the first time.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing.
- This film is set to premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025.
