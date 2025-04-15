Marvel Comics Offering an Exclusive In-Game Jeff the Land Shark Spray when you Pick Up a Printed Copy of "Marvel Rivals #1"

Marvel Rivals, the popular online player vs player game, is starting its own Marvel Comics journey. Players who pick up the first issue will be able to unlock an exclusive in-game item.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Rivals has taken the video game world by storm, and now, the popular game is the inspiration for a brand new Marvel Comics series.

Originally released last year as an Infinity Comic, or a digital exclusive on Marvel Unlimited, the 6 issue series is now being released on print for the first time.

On April 2nd, Marvel Rivals #1 was released at comic shops everywhere, inviting Marvel Rivals players to begin the comic collection journeys.

The coolest part? Marvel Comics shared on X

The spray, which can be used to decorate (vandalize?) maps during gameplay, features Jeff performing his ultimate attack, swallowing the Marvel Unlimited logo rather than other players.

For those looking to pick up Marvel Rivals #1 , the issue is available now at comic shops everywhere.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play, PvP game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

Get your bonus 'Unlimited Appetite' Jeff the Land Shark in-game spray when you pick up 'Marvel Rivals' #1, on sale now in comic shops! pic.twitter.com/A8AtUcf4bm — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) April 2, 2025

