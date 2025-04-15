Photos/Video: Marvel Heroes Assemble On Our “it’s a small world with Groot” Ride-Through

The Guardians of the Galaxy and several other pals get Mary Blair-inspired makeovers on Tokyo Disneyland’s current overlay.

With several members of the Laughing Place team in Japan for Star Wars Celebration this coming weekend, we’re also able to share a bigger look at the current “it’s a small world with Groot" overlay version of the beloved attraction at Tokyo Disneyland.

Though we were able to share photos from the ride earlier this year thanks to our Japan-based contributor Kawamura Tetsuya, we now have a full video of  “it’s a small world with Groot," along with more pics to share.

Running until June 30th, 2025, this version of “it’s a small world" adds the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character – in his Baby Groot form, naturally – all throughout the attraction.

Also popping up are his Guardians teammates Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Mantis, and Rocket Racoon.

Eventually, other Marvel heroes join the fun too, getting their own Mary Blair-inspired figures in the process, including Ms. Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Ant-Man & The Wasp, and Captain Marvel.

 

