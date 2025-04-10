Photos: Disney Ambassador Hotel Celebrates Donald's Quacky Duck! Duck! Duck City! with New Rooms

The rooms and their extra ducky decorations will only be available throughout the event.

As Donald’s Quacky Duck! Duck! Duck City! takes over Tokyo Disneyland park, select guests at the Disney Ambassador Hotel can also enjoy rooms with an extra ducky flair.

These rooms have been given a Donald Duck upgrade, featuring a headboard and bed spread celebrating the number one duck.

The decorations continue with event specific art, banners, and accent pillows.

Special goodies include Donald Duck notepads in the room, as well.

As Donald works to become the King of the Stars, it is fitting that he has a room royal enough to call his own.

These rooms will only be available during Donald’s Quacky Duck! Duck! Duck City! which runs April 8th through June 30th at Tokyo Disneyland.

