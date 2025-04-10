Photos: Duffy & Friends Celebrate 20 Years at Tokyo DisneySea

The newly debuted festivities will last for close to a year.

Duffy & Friends have kicked off their 20th anniversary celebration at Tokyo DisneySea.

The beloved teddy bear (and a variety of other huggable friends) have become staples of the Tokyo Disney Resort since their debut 20 years ago, and this yearlong celebration is set to bring in ample amounts of joy and friendship.

As part of the event, Duffy and Friends’ Colorful Happiness Journey will have the gang traveling through the parks waterways, waving to guests and celebrating the big achievement.

Elsewhere, guests will be able to stop by many kawaii photo opportunities and decorations, reveling in the pastel colors that the characters love.

Of course, what’s a celebration without food? Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina in Lost River Delta is home to special treats and meals, all served in Duffy branded cups and plates.

Fans can also enjoy a brand new churro flavor, the milk-tea creme brulee churro, as part of the festivities.

The 20th anniversary Duffy & Friends celebration runs from April 8th, 2025 through March 19th, 2026 at Tokyo DisneySea.

