Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort
The limited time experience will be available beginning in July.
A new character breakfast buffet with Stitch is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Announced by the Disney Eats facebook page, the new Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch is coming to Chef Mickey at the Disney Ambassador Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort.
- This will be a limited time experience, available from July 1 to September 15.
- With the new Lilo & Stitch live-action movie opening this summer, on May 23, it’s likely plenty of Stitch-related experiences and merch is on its way to Disney Parks in general.
- You can check out photos of some of the food that will be available at the Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch below.
More on Lilo & Stitch: