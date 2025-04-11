Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort

The limited time experience will be available beginning in July.

A new character breakfast buffet with Stitch is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced by the Disney Eats facebook page, the new Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch is coming to Chef Mickey at the Disney Ambassador Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort.
  • This will be a limited time experience, available from July 1 to September 15.
  • With the new Lilo & Stitch live-action movie opening this summer, on May 23, it’s likely plenty of Stitch-related experiences and merch is on its way to Disney Parks in general.
  • You can check out photos of some of the food that will be available at the Hawaiian-Style Breakfast Buffet with Stitch below.

More on Lilo & Stitch:

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman