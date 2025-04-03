Lilo and Stitch Have a Water Fight in New Clip from Disney’s Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

After debuting during the Walt Disney Studios panel at CinemaCon 2025, the rest of the world also gets to see a brand-new clip from the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

The new clip from Lilo & Stitch expands upon a delightful clip first seen in the trailer, where Lilo and Stitch get into a water fight with a soda dispenser at a luau.

While Nani and Lilo try to corral Stitch, David is quite unsure whether Stitch is really a dog.

Check out the new clip for yourself below:

Additionally, a new CinemaCon-centric poster for the film was also shared, with Stitch as a true IP icon, wearing or destroying items such as: The Pixar Ball The Avengers logo A Lightsaber Aladdin’s lamp Mouse ears Marvel 20th Century Studios logo



Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23rd, 2025.

