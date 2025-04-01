Official Trailer and Poster Released for Disneynature’s “Sea Lions of the Galápagos”
The film follows Leo, a charming sea lion pup, as he learns to navigate his environment with his mother, Luna's guidance.
Walt Disney Studios has released the brand new poster and trailer for Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galápagos, coming to Disney+ later this month.
What's Happening:
- Check out the official trailer and poster for Disneynature’s Sea Lions of the Galápagos coming to Disney+ April 22.
About Sea Lions of the Galápagos:
- Narrated by Brendan Fraser, this engaging feature film chronicles the journey of Leo, a charming sea lion pup, as he learns to navigate his environment under the watchful eye of his mother, Luna.
- After completing swimming lessons, embarking on fishing trips, and maturing, Leo ultimately departs from his mother’s colony in search of his own territory.
- In the competitive realm of male sea lions, battles are necessary to secure prime locations, with only the most formidable individuals achieving the status of beachmaster.
- Leo's lifelong journey is marked by numerous obstacles and interactions with a diverse range of species, including marine iguanas, racer snakes, yellowfin tuna, and massive Galapagos sharks.
- The archipelago serves as Leo’s expansive playground, both above and below the water's surface, yet he must remain alert to carve out his niche in this vibrant ecosystem.
Credits:
- Disneynature's Sea Lions of the Galapagos is directed by Wilson, with Keith Scholey serving as co-director.
- The film is produced by Wilson, Scholey, and Roy Conli and includes an original score by Raphaelle Thibaut.
More On Disney+:
