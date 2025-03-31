“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Renewed for Season 2 on Disney Channel and Disney+

The lovable Russo family returns for a second season of new adventures, with production beginning very soon.

Everything will continue to not be what it seems, as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has officially been renewed for a second season.

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television announced today that the continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place has been renewed for a second season, with production set to commence next month in Los Angeles.

The show has undoubtedly been popular, with the first episode becoming Disney Channel most-watched series premiere Disney+

The cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reacted to the season 2 announcement in the fun video below.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

All episodes of season one are now streaming on Disney+. Check out Alex’s review of the series here

What They’re Saying:

David Henrie, Executive Producer and series star: “I’m overwhelmed by all the love for the series and ready to keep serving this new generation of Wizards fans with more Russo magic, while continuing to deliver a big warm hug to the original fan! So many surprises in store for this second season. It’s going to be big, so stay tuned!"

