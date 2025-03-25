(Some of) Malcolm's Siblings to Return for Limited Revival Series of "Malcolm in the Middle"
Not ALL of them are making a comeback, though.
A number of casting announcements coming from the Disney+ revival of Malcolm in the Middle, with returning originals and new casting in key roles.
What’s Happening:
- Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are set to reprise their roles in the four-episode revival of Malcolm in the Middle, returning as Malcolm’s older brothers Francis and Reese, respectively.
- The duo join Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek who are back as Malcolm and the Wilkerson parents Hal and Lois, respectively.
- Of note, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is taking over the role of younger brother, Dewey. The original actor, Erik Per Sullivan, was not expected to return anyway, having quit acting in 2010 and not participating in any Malcolm reunions.
- Anthony Timpano has been cast as Malcolm’s youngest brother, Jamie. The character was seen as a baby and toddler on the original series.
- The limited, four-episode revival on Disney+ will also reveal the sex and name of the quirky family’s sixth child. Vaughan Murrae has been cast as the youngest sibling, Kelly, whose existence was revealed in the series finale when the boys’ mom, Lois, holds a positive pregnancy test.
- Kelly, who, along with Murrae, is non-binary, is described as self-sufficient, gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family.
- Keeley Karsten has landed a key role, playing Malcolm’s daughter, Leah. Previously announced, Kiana Madeira is playing Malcolm’s girlfriend.
- Back in December, Disney+ ordered four new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom that aired for seven seasons on Fox.
- The story, making up four episodes in the limited series, is set around Malcolm and his daughter being pulled into his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party.
- At this time, there has been no official date set for when the limited revival will debut on Disney+.
