“Malcolm in the Middle” Revival Announced for Disney+

The seven season Fox sitcom won seven Emmys during its initial run.

Warm up those vocal cords, ‘cause we’ll all be screaming “Malcolm!” soon enough.

What’s Happening:

In a surprise announcement, Disney+ has ordered a Malcolm in the Middle revival series, reports Variety

revival series, The streamer has ordered four new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning sitcom that aired for seven seasons on Fox.

Stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are all set to return for the episodes, which are set around Malcolm and his daughter being pulled into his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party.

The entire series of Malcolm in the Middle is currently streaming on Hulu.

is currently streaming on Hulu. No timeline has yet to be announced for the release of these new episodes of the series.

More Disney+ News: