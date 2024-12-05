Disney Television Programming Earns Nearly 40 Nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards

"Shōgun" and "Abbott Elementary" are among the highest nominated series.

Today, the Critics’ Choice Association announced the nominees for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.

What’s Happening:

The Critics Choice Association has announced

The 30th annual award ceremony, which airs on E! on January 12th, will honor the best of 2024’s TV offerings.

Disney programming stole the show this year with several programs receiving high numbers of nominations, including Shōgun which received the most number of nominations out of any series for this year's ceremony.

which received the most number of nominations out of any series for this year's ceremony. Through Disney+ ABC FX Hulu

Disney nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards include:

Best Drama Series

Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

The Old Man (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Best Limited Series

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Best Movie Made for Television

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Best Foreign Language Series

La Máquina (Hulu)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)

Best Comedy Special

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Read More Award Shows: