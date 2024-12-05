Disney Television Programming Earns Nearly 40 Nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Today, the Critics’ Choice Association announced the nominees for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.
- The Critics Choice Association has announced their Television nominees for 2025’s Critics Choice Awards.
- The 30th annual award ceremony, which airs on E! on January 12th, will honor the best of 2024’s TV offerings.
- Disney programming stole the show this year with several programs receiving high numbers of nominations, including Shōgun which received the most number of nominations out of any series for this year's ceremony.
- Through Disney+, ABC, FX, Hulu, and Fox, Disney also received the highest number of nominations this year at 39.
- Disney nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards include:
Best Drama Series
Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
The Old Man (FX)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX/Hulu)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Best Limited Series
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Best Movie Made for Television
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Best Foreign Language Series
La Máquina (Hulu)
Best Animated Series
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men ‘97 (Disney+)
Best Comedy Special
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
