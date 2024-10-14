“Deadpool & Wolverine” Stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Reportedly In the Running to Host 2025 Academy Awards

According to entertainment journalist Pete Hammond at Deadline, the two headlining costars of this past summer’s blockbuster Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine– namely Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds– are in the running to host the 97th annual Academy Awards together in Hollywood next year.

What’s happening:

The previous two Oscars ceremonies were hosted by ABC talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, who declined the offer to come back again in 2025, as did stand-up comedian John Mulaney. Hugh and Ryan notably came together for one night this summer to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Jimmy was on vacation.

while Jimmy was on vacation. Jackman and Reynolds also teamed up recently to announce the former’s upcoming Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love performances at Radio City Music Hall– though that particular show will evidently not feature any appearances by Reynolds.

What they’re saying:

Deadline: “The Oscar host hunt is on, and reliable sources tell Deadline that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are in the mix. The plan we hear would be to include them as part of a star ensemble of rotating hosts, each — or in pairs — doing a portion of the show, per a plan to shake things up.”

"But would they do it? Reliable sources tell Deadline the outreach is real but there are mixed signals as to whether the stars are willing to participate. I would guess there also is the question of Disney's and Marvel's actual planned Oscar campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, where I have heard Reynolds will be campaigned for Lead Actor and Jackman for Supporting."

The 97th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 and broadcast via the Disney-owned ABC Network. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for future updates.