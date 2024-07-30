The 97th Academy Awards Still On the Search for a Host After Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Both Decline

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 97th Academy Awards are still in search of a host after two big names passed on the offer of hosting the ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- The 97th Academy Awards have yet to find a host for the ceremony.
- ABC had made offers to both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney but declined the offer, as first reported by Puck News.
- There is still plenty of time to find the right host, as the Oscars will not air until March 2nd.
- They first reached out to Jimmy Kimmel, who had previously hosted the Academy Awards four times, and he ultimately said no.
- John Mulaney was the next option; in a June report with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he “wouldn’t necessarily say no," but he decided to decline for this year.
- If Mulaney had accepted, with the amount of preparation it takes to host this massive award show, he would have had to give up other opportunities, including a likely stand-up tour.
