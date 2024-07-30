The 97th Academy Awards Still On the Search for a Host After Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Both Decline

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 97th Academy Awards are still in search of a host after two big names passed on the offer of hosting the ceremony.

The 97th Academy Awards have yet to find a host for the ceremony.

There is still plenty of time to find the right host, as the Oscars will not air until March 2nd.

They first reached out to Jimmy Kimmel, who had previously hosted the Academy Awards four times, and he ultimately said no.

John Mulaney was the next option; in a June report with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he “wouldn’t necessarily say no," but he decided to decline for this year.

If Mulaney had accepted, with the amount of preparation it takes to host this massive award show, he would have had to give up other opportunities, including a likely stand-up tour.