New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Deleted Scene Has Been Released

B-15 and Peter share a sweet moment...and maybe the start of something more?
The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine.


What’s Happening:
  • As Deadpool & Wolverine hits VOD and digital after breaking box office records, still new moments from the film are being released.
  • The Hollywood Reporter got their hands on a brand new scene featuring B-15 and Peter sharing a little kiss after the tense finale of the film.

  • Nothing like a TVA officer finding some love within a new timeline, right?
  • Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to watch at home wherever you purchase movies.

