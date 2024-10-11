New “Deadpool & Wolverine” Deleted Scene Has Been Released

The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- As Deadpool & Wolverine hits VOD and digital after breaking box office records, still new moments from the film are being released.
- The Hollywood Reporter got their hands on a brand new scene featuring B-15 and Peter sharing a little kiss after the tense finale of the film.
- Nothing like a TVA officer finding some love within a new timeline, right?
- Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to watch at home wherever you purchase movies.
