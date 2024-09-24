“Bye Bye Bye” Emote Now Available on Fortnite (Following “Deadpool & Wolverine” Feature)

Fortnite shared that a new Bye Bye Bye Emote (partially inspired by Deadpool) is available now.
What’s Happening:
- All the best battles need good choreography, so you can say “bye bye bye” to your opponent with this new Bye Bye Bye Emote with music from NSYNC.
- Of course, this comes as the song and dance were included in the massive hit film Deadpool and Wolverine.
- This emote is available to purchase through September 29th, 2024.
- Cosmetic items do not provide any competitive edge.
- They are compatible with all platforms, although their usability may vary across different experiences.
- Outfits and wraps do not come with weapons.
- These items may be usable in:
- Fortnite Festival
- LEGO Fortnite
- Battle Royale
