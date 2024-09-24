“Bye Bye Bye” Emote Now Available on Fortnite (Following “Deadpool & Wolverine” Feature)

Fortnite shared that a new Bye Bye Bye Emote (partially inspired by Deadpool) is available now.

What’s Happening:

  • All the best battles need good choreography, so you can say “bye bye bye” to your opponent with this new Bye Bye Bye Emote with music from NSYNC.
  • Of course, this comes as the song and dance were included in the massive hit film Deadpool and Wolverine.
  • This emote is available to purchase through September 29th, 2024.
  • Cosmetic items do not provide any competitive edge.
  • They are compatible with all platforms, although their usability may vary across different experiences.
  • Outfits and wraps do not come with weapons.
  • These items may be usable in:
    • Fortnite Festival
    • LEGO Fortnite
    • Battle Royale

