The Top 25 Actors Starring in Both the Marvel and Star Wars Universes

For actors looking to cement their entertainment reputations in big-budget event films, the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are among the biggest scores available. To some, these two universes represent the pinnacle of an acting career, while to others, they serve as another gig along the way (though a very well-paying gig).

Every now and then, Hollywood smiles upon a star, giving them notable roles in both of these iconic franchises. Criss-crossing between the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the Star Wars Galaxy, these entertainers have been immortalized in the world of fandom. Let’s take a look at the top 25 actors who have had notable roles in both Marvel and Star Wars.

25 – Ariana Greenblatt – Young Gamora (Avengers: Infinity War) and Young Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka )

File under: the right place (and right age) at the right time. Ariana Greenblatt struck gold with a prominent role in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. But before Greenblatt celebrated all things pink, she took a turn as a younger version of the green-skinned Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Greenblatt’s youth served Lucasfilm well when she appeared in an iconic episode of the Ahsoka series, as a younger version of Ahsoka Tano.

24 – David Tenant – Killgrave (Jessica Jones) and Huyang (Ahsoka and Star Wars: The Clone Wars )

David Tenant has been in a lot of stuff, and he’s been more than a few personalities. The MCU and Star Wars feature two of his more diverse personalities. In the Marvel series Jessica Jones, Tenant’s villain Killgrave was a sad medical experiment who wound up with the ability to control people's minds. The sociopath often used his powers for personal gain, including some disturbing sexual rewards. In a galaxy far, far away, Tenant voiced the wise old architect droid Huyang, who guided Jedi trainees in the ways of the lightsaber. Huyang’s dry wit and snarky quips were a highlight of the Ahsoka series.

23 – Benicio del Toro – Taneleer Tivan / the Collector (several Marvel films) and DJ (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi )

Benicio del Toro seems to revel in playing a slightly creepy, often off-the wall character, who succeeds in making viewers nervous. In several films in the MCU, del Toro subtly steals the scene as Taneleer Tivan, also known as “the Collector” for his fascination with galactic treasures. In Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, del Toro shows off his treasure hunting abilities as code breaking “slicer” DJ.

22 – Kumail Nanjiani – Kingo (Eternals) and Haja Estree (Obi-Wan Kenobi )

One of few bright spots in the nearly universally panned 2021 film Eternals is the character of Kingo – a cosmic-powered member of the Eternals who has happily settled into a life of Bollywood fame and fortune. In the 2022 series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Nanjiani’s Haja Estree relied on his charm in place of the Force, as a fake Jedi who turns a moral page and assists Obi-Wan Kenobi in saving a group of Rebels fleeing the Empire.

21 – Emilia Clarke – G’iah (Secret Invasion) and Qi’ra (Solo: A Star Wars Story )

How does it feel to be the strongest being in the universe? Ask Emilia Clarke. In her role as the Skrull G’iah in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Clarke was invincible for about two minutes of time, flexing as the strongest being in the MCU. Clarke’s powers were a bit more down to Earth in her role as Han Solo’s love interest Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

20 – Donald Glover – Aaron Davis (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Lando Calrissian (Solo: A Star Wars Story )

As an actor, Donald Glover exudes a certain charm which has undoubtedly brought numerous roles his way. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, he plays the part of Aaron Davis – a local arms dealer working the streets of New York. Glover is also credited with being the inspiration for the animated incarnation of Miles Morales in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Glover’s abundance of charm was a perfect match for his role as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

19 – Dafne Keene – Laura/X-23 (Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine) and Jecki Lon (The Acolyte )

Tougher than she looks, Daphne Keene proved almost indestructible as the sympathetic mutant experiment X-23 (more affectionately known as “Laura”) in the 2017 X-Men franchise film Logan. She reprised her role, albeit a bit older, in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Keene wasn’t so fortunate in the 2024 Star Wars series The Acolyte, where she perished at the hands of the Sith.

18 – Felicity Jones – Felicia Hardy (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Gyn Erso (Rogue One: a Star Wars Story )

“Rebellions are built on hope!”

Felicity Jones’ contribution to Star Wars came in what many (possibly myself included) consider the best film in the franchise. In 2016, Rogue One put a different spin on the notion of a Star Wars film, and Jones was at the center of it as Gyn Erso, the female leading hero in an impossible mission. The galactic importance of Jones’ role was much more subdued in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where she played Felicia Hardy – Harry Osborn's executive assistant.

17 – Lupita Nyong’o – Nakia (Black Panther franchise) and Maz Kanata (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy)

As T'Challa's lover, the Wakandan warrior Nakia carries a giant secret in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia with a noble dignity, making the film’s post-credit reveal all the more impactful. Over in the Star Wars Galaxy, Nyong’o lent her voice to Maz Kanata – a humanoid alien with a whole different focus – protecting some Force-filled items until the time is right for another galactic rebellion.

16 – Ben Mendelsohn – Talos (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, and Secret Invasion) and Director Orson Krennic (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story )

The Australian dramatic actor has netted two memorable roles under the Disney umbrella, with the first being the alien Skrull leader Talos in a host of MCU productions. The bright green plastic sheen of the species is more than a little off-putting, but Mendelsohn adds a comfortable charm to the character nonetheless. In Rogue One, however, Mendelsohn pursues glory as the overly ambitious Imperial Director Orson Krennic (until Darth Vader reminds him who’s the boss).

15 – Gina Carano – Angel Dust (Deadpool) and Cara Dune (The Mandalorian )

A mixed martial artist by trade, Gina Carano was perfectly cast as the secondary villain Angel Dust in the very hands-on 2016 film Deadpool, where the final fight scene catered to her hand-to-hand combat training. Carano’s muscle was much appreciated by Din Djarin as New Republic Marshall Cara Dune in The Mandalorian series.

14 – Forest Whitaker – Zuri (Black Panther) and Saw Gerrera (Rogue One )

Forest Whitaker is one of those actors you love to love, no matter the role they play. As a Wakandan shaman, Zuri displays an undying loyalty to T'Challa and all of Wakanda. But in Rogue One, Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera holds a different type of loyalty. The relentlessly independent revolutionary works tirelessly in the fight against the fascist Imperial government, assisting with the formation of the Rebellion.

13 – Mads Mikkelsen – Kaecilius (Doctor Strange) and Galen Erso (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story )

One half of the famous Danish Mikkelsen brothers, Mads played the role of the arrogant and unforgiving dark sorcerer Kaecilius in 2016’s Doctor Strange. That same year, on the opposite end of the moral spectrum, Mikkelsen’s Galen Erso sacrificed his life to secretly sabotage the Galactic Empire’s dreaded Death Star in Rogue One.

The Force runs strong in the Mikkelsen family, as Mads’ brother Lars embodies Imperial mastermind Grand Admiral Thrawn in two Star Wars series, including Star Wars: Rebels (in a voice role), and Ahsoka.

12 – Woody Harrelson – Cletus Kasady (Venom Franchise) and Tobias Beckett (Solo: A Star Wars Story )

Over the course of his acting career, there have primarily been two types of Woody Harrelson – the goofy, ignoramus simpleton most closely associated with “Woody” in the television series Cheers, and the wacko off-his-rocker psycho he’s played in films like Natural Born Killers. In two Venom films, Harrelson is decidedly the psycho type, as Cletus Kasady – a sadistic deranged serial killer who bonds with the equally deranged symbiote Carnage. As Tobias Beckett in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Harrelson carries a much more subdued personality, though still conflicted as one straddling the line between an untrustworthy criminal and a mentoring father figure to a young Han Solo.

11 – Ray Stevenson – Volstagg (Thor franchise) and Baylan Skoll (Ahsoka )

Jolly and loyal to the end, the warrior Volstagg is an unflappable ally to Thor in the first three films of the Thor franchise. Irish actor Ray Stevenson played the character memorably, and earned kudos throughout fandom for his efforts. In 2023, Stevenson ascended to another level when he embodied the former Jedi-turned mercenary Baylan Skoll in the Ahsoka series. Stevenson's portrayal of the thoughtful yet conflicted Force user was universally applauded, making it all the more tragic when he unexpectedly passed away just three months before the series’ release.

10 – Stellan Skarsgård – Eric Selvig (Thor franchise) and Luthen Rael (Andor )

Breaking into the top 10 is one of my personal favorite characters in the Star Wars Galaxy. Luthen Rael is a no-holds-barred revolutionary, working behind the imperial curtain to give the budding Rebel Alliance a fighting chance in the 2022 series Andor.

Prior to his time with the Rebellion, Skarsgård was in tight with an Asgardian named Thor, appearing as astrophysicist Eric Selvig in the Thor film franchise, as well as a couple Avenger films.

9 – Ray Park – Toad (X-Men) and Darth Maul (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace )

When sci-fi fans hear the name Ray Park, the first image that usually comes to mind is the fearsome face of Darth Maul, the red and black horned sith in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. But Park also appeared in another “Part One” of sorts – he played the mutant villain Toad in 2000’s X-Men, which served as a reboot for the X-Men franchise in the hands of 20th Century Fox.

Fun Fact: In addition to playing Darth Maul on film, Park also voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

8 – Rosario Dawson – Claire Temple (Daredevil and Luke Cage) and Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka )

Rosario Dawson is one of those actors who just emits a certain comfort and calmness, regardless of the role. In the MCU, she played New York doctor Claire Temple, whose healing hands were pressed into action several times to assist the likes of Matt Murduck (Daredevil) and Luke Cage.

Dawson traded a scalpel for a lightsaber for her role as Ahsoka Tano in three Star Wars series: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. By the way, Rosario Dawson is not afraid of ghosts, as she proved in Disney’s 2023 film Haunted Mansion.

7 – Ming-Na Wen – Melinda May (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Fennec Shande (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Bad Batch ).

What hasn’t Ming-Na Wen done for Disney? Her first Disney role was the voice of iconic power princess Mulan in the 1998 animated film of the same name. She took her heroics to the MCU in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as ace pilot and weapons expert Melinda May (also nicknamed “the Cavalry”).

Wen’s heroics turned a little “gray” when she joined the Star Wars Galaxy as ruthlessly talented bounty hunter Fennec Shand. But despite her take-no-prisoners approach to galactic success, Fennec proved her heart is in the right place (for the right price).

6 – Paul Bettany – Vision (Avengers franchise and WandaVision) and Dryden Vos (Solo: A Star Wars Story )

Part living being. Part Artificial Intelligence. All heart. Born from the ruins of Tony Stark’s AI program J.A.R.V.I.S., Vision has a nearly perfect vibranium body to match his eloquent mind. Paul Bettany imbues the perfect amount of British disposition to make Vision a thoroughly relatable synthezoid.

Bettany cast a very different role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, as the ruthless opportunist Dryden Vos, the public face of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn during the reign of the Galactic Empire.

5 – Andy Serkus – Ulysses Klaue (Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther), Supreme Leader Snoke (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy) and Kino Loy (Andor )

Known by most as the godfather of motion-capture acting, Andy Serkis has also lent his face to MCU and Star Wars stories. His chippy, boiling antics are on display as international criminal and underground black-market arms dealer (and delicious secondary villain) Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

Serkus’ motion-capture talents fueled the red-herring villain Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. But Serkis saw the camera directly in the 2022 series Andor, as prisoner/team leader Kino Loy, who will forever be remembered for his rallying cry “One Way Out!”

4 – Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight (Moon Knight), Apocalypse (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Poe Dameron (Star Wars Sequel Trilogy)

To see Oscar Isaac push a bullish New Jersey attitude to success in a galaxy far, far away is impressive – especially considering the actor is a native of Guatemala. But that’s exactly what he does as no-bones Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Then, to see Isaac seamlessly play both ends of a split personality in Marvel’s Moon Knight is a thing of beauty. Isaac oozes anxiety and depression as meek and mousy museum worker Steven Grant, then in the next frame takes no prisoners as alter ego Marc Spector. Isaac’s dual performance is sensational, and the MCU would do well to keep his perfectly played character around for a while.

Isaac also played villain Apocalypse in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse, making him one of the rare instances where an actor has portrayed both a hero and a villain in the MCU (look for Robert Downey Jr. to accomplish the same feat in the upcoming 2026 film Avengers: Doomsday.

3 – Natalie Portman – Jane Foster (Thor franchise) and Padme Amidala (Star Wars Prequel Trilogy)

Relationships are hard these days, and they were also difficult a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Just ask Natalie Portman. As Queen Padme Amidala, she had the unenviable experience of pursuing a relationship with “the chosen one” Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and it literally killed her.

Portman pursued a slightly less fatal relationship with the God of Thunder in the Thor film franchise. Plus, she got superpowers – that’s a win!

2 – Jon Favreau – Happy Hogan (Iron Man, Avengers, Spider-Man, and Deadpool franchises), several vocal performances in the Star Wars Galaxy, and Numerous Producing Credits

To say that Jon Favreau is important to both the MCU and Star Wars Galaxy would be the understatement of the Universe. Favreau’s acting credits are many in the MCU, performing his iconic role as the grumpy, yet loyal, assistant Happy Hogan in the Iron Man, Avengers, Spider-Man, and Deadpool franchises.

In the Star Wars Galaxy, Favreau has voiced several minor characters, including Mandalorian Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, the Ardennian pilot Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the Mandalorian Paz Vizsla in The Mandalorian series.

While this list celebrates acting credits in the MCU and Star Wars, Jon Favreau really shines off camera. He has executive-produced many films and series in both the MCU and Star Wars. His accolades include sharing credit with co-creator Dave Filoni for saving Star Wars, thanks to their work on The Mandalorian. Well done, Jon, and thank you.

1 – Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury (MCU) and Mace Windu (Star Wars Prequel Trilogy)

Nick Fury is the most ubiquitous character in the entire MCU. He is everywhere, from earth to the cosmos. He knows everything and everyone, and never backs down from a fight. Fury’s no-bull attitude comes courtesy of legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson, who infuses so much personality into the character that he steals every scene he is in.

Jackson received his life-long dream of playing a Star Wars character when he was cast as Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy. While the role of an overly stoic and cautious Jedi short-circuits Jackson’s larger-than-life personality, it nonetheless added a nice feather in the cap of the actor who is considered by some calculations as the highest grossing actor of all-time.

If those two heroic roles aren’t enough, Jackson donned a “super suit” for his cool performance as Frozone in Pixar’s Incredibles franchise.

Honorable Mention – Taika Watiti – Korg (Thor Franchise and Avengers: Infinity War) and IG-11 (The Mandalorian )

Actor and film director Taika Waititi possesses an infinite amount of whimsy and sass. While the bubbly New Zealander has not physically appeared in a Marvel or Star Wars feature, he has lent his voice to a couple minor, yet memorable, characters. Waititi voices the kind-hearted and mild mannered rock warrior Korg in the MCU. In the Star Wars “Mandoverse,” Waititi’s personality did a 180-degree turn, as he voiced the gravely ruthless assassin droid IG-11. In addition to his voice talents, Waititi has directed multiple films in the Thor franchise, as well as an episode of The Mandalorian series.

Honorable Mention – Harrison Ford – Han Solo (Star Wars) and Thunderbolt Ross / Red Hulk (Captain America: New World Order – coming February 2025)

Acting legend (and newly-minted Disney Legend) Harrison Ford has done almost everything in front of the camera…except for acting in a Marvel role. But all that will change in just a few short months. Ford’s upcoming turn as President Thunderbolt Ross / Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World is among the most highly anticipated Marvel moments in years. And when that happens, he will vault towards the top of this impressive list. Of course, Ford’s name is practically synonymous with the iconic smuggler-turned-hero Han Solo in the Star Wars galaxy. A legend through and through…

There you have it – the top 25 actors who have contributed their talents to Marvel and Star Wars stories. There are others out there in the cosmos who have made appearances in both franchises, but those on this list are the tops (at least according to my ranking).

And if you liked this list, please share it with a friend!