Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Celebrate “Deadpool & Wolverine” Box Office Milestone

Bob Iger and Kevin Feige share supportive messages as Deadpool & Wolverine breaks a major box office record.
What’s Happening:
- Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest from Marvel Studios, has overtaken Joker to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time.
- In celebration of the accomplishment, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige shared a message of support and excitement.
- Additionally, Disney CEO posted on his Instagram, congratulating the team on the feat.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.
More Deadpool News:
- 8 Marvel Takeaways from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- New Versions of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from “Deadpool & Wolverine” Now Available to Stream
- Deadpool Crashes D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase with a Number of Hilarious Disney Parks References and Jokes
- Photos / Video – The TVA Comes to Life at Marvel Studios’ D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth
- Deadpool got Ghosted — Ryan Reynolds Shares that he Approached Nicolas Cage for a Ghost Rider Cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine"