Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Celebrate “Deadpool & Wolverine” Box Office Milestone

Bob Iger and Kevin Feige share supportive messages as Deadpool & Wolverine breaks a major box office record.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest from Marvel Studios, has overtaken Joker to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time.
  • In celebration of the accomplishment, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige shared a message of support and excitement.

  • Additionally, Disney CEO posted on his Instagram, congratulating the team on the feat.

  • Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.

