Deadpool Crashes D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase with a Number of Hilarious Disney Parks References and Jokes

The festivities of the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event took an unexpected turn last night when Deadpool burst on stage, bringing his trademark humor with him, directed at various aspects of the Disney Parks.

Deadpool burst onto stage in a truly epic way at last night’s D23 presentation, coming out wearing Minnie Mouse ears and performing a song set to the tune of “Veggie Veggie Fruit Fruit” from EPCOT

He then proceeded to make a number of fourth wall breaking Deadpool references that keen Disney fans would immediately notice, such as “thank the Phoenicians” and “por favor manténgase alejado de las puertas.”

Fans broke into hysterics when he said “I don’t mean to sound like a broken yeti,” clearly referencing the long broken yeti of Expedition Everest.

He then transforms the proceedings into “Destination Deadpool 75″ – offering up numerous possibilities on how he could become part of the Disney Parks.

Deadpool proposed an attraction called the Chimichanga Chaser – a dueling coaster attraction where you are the beef! The logo is a clear reference to that of the infamous extinct attraction, Superstar Limo.

Or how about a Halloween overlay for the Haunted Mansion

The next race from runDisney really should be called Logan’s Run, both a reference to Wolverine and the unrelated 1976 science fiction film.

Deadpool ends his presentation with a brief pyrotechnic farewell set to the Fantasmic!

During the performance, a number of sketches of Deadpool inserted into various Disney Parks situations came across the screen, such as: Deadpool running on fire next to the two Disney dragons that infamously caught on fire The Hitchhiking Ghosts Colander Combo and the Fiesta Fruit from Kitchen Kabaret The Big Thunder Mountain goat Dr. Seeker from DINOSAUR A Jungle Cruise And more!



Watch Deadpool crash the D23 Disney Experiences Showcase below.