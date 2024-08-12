8 Marvel Takeaways from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has come and gone but not without providing a ton of exciting headlines for Disney fans (huh, I guess that was a good name after all). And more specifically, for Marvel fans, there was some big news coming from several different sources. Whether it will be in the Disney Parks, on the big screen or streaming on Disney+, we have a lof of exciting things to look forward to.

Now, the obvious highlights came on Friday night during the Disney Entertainment Showcase. However, a lot of what was discussed there was also share at San Diego Comic-Con just a couple of weeks earlier. We do still have a couple of points to discuss from that showcase, but mostly the focus will be on other presentations.

Here are eight Marvel takeaways from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

We’re still getting that Avengers attraction

Okay, we got more information on the long-awaited and highly-anticipated third attraction for Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure too. But honestly, just the fact that it is still coming felt like an important note.

We also learned that it will be called Avengers: Infinity Defense and got several looks at some concept art, which can be seen here. A model of the attraction’s ride vehicle was also on display at the event. The following synopsis has now also been released for the attraction:

“Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.”

We still don’t have a timeline for the new attraction, so it is likely still going to be quite a wait, but it’s nice to get any update on it.

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a fourth attraction

In an announcement that seemed to surprise just about every Disney fan, Avengers: Infinity Defense will not be the only new Marvel attraction coming to Disney California Adventure. Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station. From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.

Robert Downey Jr., who is very busy these days, will be reprising his role as Tony Stark for the new attraction. And Iron Man isn’t the only hero guests may encounter here. It was teased that other heroes might be spotted on different flights, so you’re going to want to do this one at least a few times.

New Spider-Man attractions are coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland

It wasn’t just Disneyland Resort getting all the fun though. Spider-Man will be swinging over to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland with two brand new attractions and both of them seem incredibly (amazingly?) thrilling!

In Hong Kong, Peter Parker has been invited to Stark Expo for a showcase of some new inventions. However, this has also gotten the attention of one of Spidey’s most formidable villains. Doctor Octopus can be seen in the concept art for this attraction. Guests will be put in the middle of the action between these iconic characters in what appears to be a Tower-of-Terror-like attraction.

In Shanghai, Spider-Man will try to swing out of his usual spider trouble and guests are going to follow him. The new ride is being described as a “thrill attraction” but the concept art (seen above) certainly makes it look like a roller coaster, to be a bit more specific.

Disney is willing to give Deadpool a lot of leeway

While his performance was certainly not on the level of the R-rated one he just gave on the big screen, Deadpool made quite and impression during the Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday night. The merc with a mouth made joke after joke at the expense of Disney Experiences, all while sharing the stage with Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Experiences. Some highlights include “I don’t mean to sound like a broken Yeit,” (referencing the long less-than-functioning Yeti animatronic in Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom) and a crude drawing of the “world’s first F-Ticket” attraction.

This performance, combined with Deadpool’s recent debut in the Disney Parks and the wild popularity of the character, points to at least the possibility of Disney using him more frequently for moments like this.

White Tiger and The Hood are coming to the MCU

As I’ve said, there wasn’t a ton of new information coming out of the Disney Entertainment Showcase, with it being on the heels of San Diego Comic-Con. However, we did see teasers for both Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. And, in addition to the general excitement for those two projects, they also gave us looks at two new characters who will be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Daredevil teaser provided a couple of quick glimpses at a man in a white cat suit. This would be the hero known as White Tiger, a title that has been held by both Hector and Ava Ayala (amongst others) in the comics. Here, it appears to be Hector. The character posses enhanced abilities, similar to those of the Black Panther, while wearing mystical tiger amulets. It’s unclear what his role will be in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Ironheart teaser gave us our first look at the street-level villain known as The Hood. The reveal of the character wasn’t news on it’s own, as this was officially announced way back at D23 Expo in 2022. However, we did get to briefly see the character in action and it appears he will oppose Riri Williams in a showdown of technology vs. magic. In the comics, Parker Robbins is a thief who happened across an enchanted cloak that gave him magical abilities that he would use to build a criminal enterprise.

Eyes of Wakanda will feature Iron Fist

One of the most under-the-radar Marvel happenings was the Marvel Animation Sneak Peek, during which we leaned that Eyes of Wakanda will be a four-part series on Disney+. However, the big reveal regarding the series came in the form of a tease for another familiar Marvel character being involved. Ryan Coogler and other creators of the series teased in the inclusion of “a man whose name comes from a title he holds pertaining to a glowing fist.” So, they pretty much did everything but say “Iron Fist is in this show!” This makes sense as the animated series will explore the history of Wakanda, which has crossed paths numerous times with K’un-Lun, the home of the immortal Iron Fist.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (is still happening and) will feature Norman Osborn, Doctor Strange and a symbiote

Yes, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is still coming. Previously titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the animated series was originally announced shortly after the iconic character’s comic book debut in 1962. Okay, it wasn’t that long ago, but it was all the way back on Disney+ Day in 2021. So again, any update on this series is nice to hear.

This series will explore the Spider-Man origin story, which we have not actually seen in the MCU, and will do so “with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen.” In the footage that was shown during this presentation, fans saw Peter Parker get bit by a radioactive Spider (I know, shocking!) that came through a portal along with Doctor Strange during a fight with a symbiote. Additionally, we also learned that Colman Domingo will voice Norman Osborn for the new series, bringing perhaps Spidey’s most iconic villain to Disney+.

Marvel Zombies will be TV-MA

And finally, we also got confirmation that the highly-anticipated animated Marvel Zombies series will officially receive a TV-MA rating, as we assumed after a sneak peek of the series included the rating at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The footage that was shown drew a lot of comparisons to Mad Max and saw Shang-Chi use the Ten Rings to stop the spread of infection after being bitten by a zombie. Now, I haven’t seen the footage, but I have watched enough of The Walking Dead to have a good idea of what that means.

We also learned that Shang-Chi, Katy, Wenwu, Death Dealer and Jimmy Woo will be heavily featured in what will also be a four-part series.

