Photos / Video: Deadpool’s Trademark Humor Comes to Disneyland with New “Story Time with Deadpool” Show

The hilarious new, limited-time “Story Time with Deadpool” show has debuted at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.

The show kicks off in a hilarious, and meta fashion, as Deadpool walks out to an instrumental version of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

In the performance we caught, Deadpool begins to tell the story of Beauty and the Beast , before being joined by Wolverine.

, before being joined by Wolverine. Guests can now catch the show daily at the Hyperion Theater Courtyard just outside Avengers Campus

Watch a full performance in the video below, and check out some photos of the show below that!

Deadpool and Wolverine might also make appearances in other entertainment offerings like “Avengers Assemble!” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” in Avengers Campus.

Nearby, Deadpool’s favorite food, a chimichanga, is now available at Pym Test Kitchen

Be sure to make your way to Disney California Adventure soon, as Deadpool and Wolverine will only be around for a limited time!

