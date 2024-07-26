Deadpool’s Favorite Meal Comes to Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure

Deadpool’s favorite food, a chimichanga, is now available at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

While visiting Avengers Campus

The Chimichanga features seasoned beef, charred poblano, refried beans and shredded cheese, on a pool of guajillo sauce with a pico de gallo side salad.

It’s available for a limited-time only beginning today, July 26th.

While at Pym Test Kitchen, you can also enjoy classics like the Quantum Pretzel and Experiment 7290: Cookies & Cream Cold Brew.

The Coca-Cola Freestyle machines at the restaurant are offering a special drink, the Chimichanga Chaser – a perfect pairing for your chimichanga.