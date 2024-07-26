Wolverine to Join Deadpool In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

After only a few days of learning that Deadpool will be spotted in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, we are also now learning that his BFF Wolverine will now be featured in the land for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has revealed that for a limited time, not only will Deadpool be seen throughout Avengers Campus, but his new bestie, Wolverine, may also be spotted at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus as well.
- Devotees may recall that only a few days ago, Disneyland Resort revealed that the Merc with a Mouth himself would be seen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure starting today, July 26th, so the news that he will now be alongside Wolverine (for a limited time) is a welcome surprise to many Disney Parks fans.
- Both of the characters arrive just in time to celebrate the arrival of their new film (rated R!) now in theaters everywhere, Deadpool & Wolverine.
- According to the Disney Parks Blog, Wolverine may be popping up during “Story Time with Deadpool” — which will feature the character reading from a big book and sharing super special stories.
- Additionally, Deadpool and Wolverine might make appearances in entertainment offerings like “Avengers Assemble!” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” in Avengers Campus.
- Given Deadpool’s R-rated nature, fans have wondered whether the anti-hero would be welcomed into the Disney Parks as past MCU characters had. Of course, it stands to reason that this Deadpool will keep things a bit cleaner than the Wade Wilson seen in the films.
- In fact, Disney notes that Story Time with Deadpool will include “family-friendly tales” that will “delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.”
- Fans at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris can already see Deadpool, but those who frequent Walt Disney World will not have the opportunity, due to contracts and Marvel’s presence at the Universal Orlando Resort, much to the chagrin of many commenters on social media.
- So if you’re on the east coast, you can meet Wolvie over at Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, like our very own Mike Mack has on numerous occasions.
- If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort to see Deadpool and his best bud Wolverine for yourself (or even just to visit the Happiest Place on Earth) be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney (or Universal!) travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com