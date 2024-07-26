Wolverine to Join Deadpool In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

After only a few days of learning that Deadpool will be spotted in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, we are also now learning that his BFF Wolverine will now be featured in the land for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has revealed that for a limited time, not only will Deadpool be seen throughout Avengers Campus, but his new bestie, Wolverine, may also be spotted at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus as well.

Devotees may recall that only a few days ago, Disneyland Resort revealed that the Merc with a Mouth himself

Both of the characters arrive just in time to celebrate the arrival of their new film (rated R!) now in theaters everywhere, Deadpool & Wolverine .

. According to the Disney Parks Blog

Additionally, Deadpool and Wolverine might make appearances in entertainment offerings like “Avengers Assemble!” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” in Avengers Campus.

Given Deadpool’s R-rated nature, fans have wondered whether the anti-hero would be welcomed into the Disney Parks as past MCU characters had. Of course, it stands to reason that this Deadpool will keep things a bit cleaner than the Wade Wilson seen in the films.

In fact, Disney notes that Story Time with Deadpool will include “family-friendly tales” that will “delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can.”

Fans at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Walt Disney World Marvel Universal Orlando

So if you’re on the east coast, you can meet Wolvie over at Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, like our very own Mike Mack

If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort to see Deadpool and his best bud Wolverine for yourself (or even just to visit the Happiest Place on Earth) be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel