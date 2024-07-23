Deadpool Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris

It’s happening! Disney Parks has announced that Deadpool himself will indeed be appearing in Avengers Campus soon.

  • Disney Parks (via a tweet) has revealed that Deadpool will be coming to Avengers Campus in time for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • The Merc with a Mouth will debut at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris starting July 24th.
  • Deadpool will then arrive at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on July 26th.
  • The character will be appearing for a “limited time.”

  • Given Deadpool’s R-rated nature, fans had wondered whether the anti-hero would be welcomed into the Disney Parks as past MCU characters had.
  • Of course, it stands to reason that this Deadpool will keep things a bit cleaner than the Wade Wilson seen in the films.
  • More photos of Deadpool enjoying the Parks can be found in this Instagram post:

  • Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres everywhere July 26th.

