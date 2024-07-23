Deadpool Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris

It’s happening! Disney Parks has announced that Deadpool himself will indeed be appearing in Avengers Campus soon.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks (via a tweet) has revealed that Deadpool will be coming to Avengers Campus in time for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The Merc with a Mouth will debut at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris starting July 24th.
- Deadpool will then arrive at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on July 26th.
- The character will be appearing for a “limited time.”
- Given Deadpool’s R-rated nature, fans had wondered whether the anti-hero would be welcomed into the Disney Parks as past MCU characters had.
- Of course, it stands to reason that this Deadpool will keep things a bit cleaner than the Wade Wilson seen in the films.
- More photos of Deadpool enjoying the Parks can be found in this Instagram post:
- Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres everywhere July 26th.
More Deadpool & Wolverine:
- Special “Deadpool & Wolverine” Speakeasy Coming to Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel
- First Social Reactions to Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- Deadpool Redecorates Several Marvel X Accounts
- Deadpool Designs a Cheeky Wolverine-Inspired Xbox Controller
- Deadpool and Wolverine Take Over the WHAMMY on This Week’s “Press Your Luck”
- "There Were Grown Men Sobbing" – Executive Producer of "Deadpool & Wolverine" Recounts Crew Reactions to Hugh Jackman's Yellow Suit
- Limited Edition "Deadpool & Wolverine" Blind Al Collector's Packs Coming to San Diego Comic-Con
- Enso Rings Releases New Designs Inspired by "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com