Deadpool and Wolverine Take Over the WHAMMY on This Week’s “Press Your Luck”

This week’s new episode of Press Your Luck on ABC will feature a special appearance from the stars of Marvel’s latest film.

What’s Happening:

  • This week’s episode of the popular ABC game show is set to feature Deapool and Wolverine, who will take over the WHAMMY and turn up the heat for a high-stakes episode.
  • Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is now in its 6th season since relaunching in 2019.
  • The original version of the show ran on CBS from 1983-1986.
  • This week’s new episode airs Thursday, July 25th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.
  • Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.

