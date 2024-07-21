Deadpool and Wolverine Take Over the WHAMMY on This Week’s “Press Your Luck”

This week’s new episode of Press Your Luck on ABC will feature a special appearance from the stars of Marvel’s latest film.
What’s Happening:
- This week’s episode of the popular ABC game show is set to feature Deapool and Wolverine, who will take over the WHAMMY and turn up the heat for a high-stakes episode.
- Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is now in its 6th season since relaunching in 2019.
- The original version of the show ran on CBS from 1983-1986.
- This week’s new episode airs Thursday, July 25th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu.
- Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26th.
More Disney TV News:
- Dancing with the Stars is working on tighter protocols after two dancers on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing exited the series due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and violence towards dance partners.
- Disney has released the official soundtracks for Star Wars: The Acolyte and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Season 2.
- Hulu has shared some first look images from the second season of Tell Me Lies, which is set to premiere on September 4th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now