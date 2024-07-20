Now Streaming – “Star Wars: The Acolyte” and Marvel’s “Hit-Monkey” Season 2 Orignal Soundtracks are Available Now

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Fans of the series can listen to their favorite tracks from the hit shows now.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has released the official soundtracks for Star Wars: The Acolyte and Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Season 2.
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is out now on Disney+, contains a score orchestrated by Michael Abels.
  • The Season 2 Original Soundtrack of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey was composed by Daniel Rojas. The series streams on Hulu.
  • Both Walt Disney Records albums are available to purchase and stream on digital platforms now.

Read More: 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber