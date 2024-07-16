Unboxing Video: Hasbro’s “Star Wars: The Acolyte” The Black Series Action Figures and Lightsaber Forge Toys

With the season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte coming up just a few hours from now, we were very excited to receive a box of fun new toys inspired by Lucasfilm’s acclaimed live-action Disney+ series from our friends at Hasbro.

First up, in the embedded unboxing video below, you can watch as I check out two new items from The Acolyte in Hasbro’s Star Wars Lightsaber Forge collection: the Kyber Core Jedi Master Sol Electronic Blue Lightsaber and the Kyber Core Yord Fandar Electronic Yellow Lightsaber.

Watch "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Hasbro Lightsaber Forge UNBOXING – Master Sol and Yord Fandar:

In the second YouTube video I unbox and review the first six The Black Series six-inch-scale action figures ever produced by Hasbro inspired by characters in The Acolyte: Jedi Master Sol, Mae (Assassin), Padawan Jecki Lon, Osha Aniseya, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, and Jedi Master Indara.

Watch "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Hasbro The Black Series action figures UNBOXING / REVIEW:

Below are the six Star Wars: The Black Series action figures included in this The Acolyte box from Hasbro, as well as links to purchase them via Amazon.

STAR WARS The Black Series Jedi Master Sol, The Acolyte Collectible 6 Inch Action Figure ($24.97) – “This Jedi Master Sol figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory, including a removable blade.”

STAR WARS The Black Series Mae (Assassin), The Acolyte Collectible 6 Inch Action Figure ($24.97) – “This Mae (Assassin) figure comes with four knife accessories and a removable face wrap.”

STAR WARS The Black Series Padawan Jecki Lon, The Acolyte Collectible 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – “This Padawan Jecki Lon figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory, including a removable blade.”

STAR WARS The Black Series OSHA Aniseya, The Acolyte Collectible 6 Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – “This Osha Aniseya figure comes with 4 accessories, including a blaster and removable backpack.”

STAR WARS The Black Series Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, The Acolyte Collectible 6 Inch Action Figure ($24.97) – “This Jedi Knight Yord Fandar figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory, including a removable blade.”

STAR WARS The Black Series Jedi Master Indara, The Acolyte Collectible 6 Inch Action Figure ($24.97) – “This Jedi Master Indara figure comes with a Lightsaber accessory, including a removable blade.”

The Star Wars: The Acolyte Lightsaber Forge toys do not appear to be available online just yet, but be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website for additional information and to order the above action figures. The season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte will be released this evening, exclusively via Disney+.