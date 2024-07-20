Amid Several Scandals on its UK Counterpart, “Dancing with the Stars” is in Talks to Tighten Protocols

After several reports of violence towards contestants on Strictly Come Dancing, including actions that left one with PTSD, conversations to improve contestant safety are taking place.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports that ABC's Dancing with the Stars is working on tighter protocols.

This comes after two dancers on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing exited the series due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and violence towards dance partners.

Strictly Come Dancing is the UK inspiration for the hit reality dancing competition.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC in the US and simulcast on ABC and Disney+.

A spokesperson for BBC Studies shared that "new measures being introduced in the UK" will contribute and adapt to the ongoing dialogue surrounding contestant safety. This includes production staff supervised rehearsals and dedicated welfare producers who will provide additional training for production.

Similar protocol changes are expected to arrive at Dancing with the Stars.

It is reported that a third dancer, who is no longer on the hit UK series, is being probed.

There are more than 60 versions of the original Strictly Come Dancing series worldwide.

