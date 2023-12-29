“Dancing with the Stars” Couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Announce Engagement

Get a mirrorball ready in the shape of the heart, because Dancing with the Stars couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have just gotten engaged.

What’s Happening:

People reports Dancing with the Stars professional Britt Stewart has gotten engaged to her season 31 partner, actor Daniel Durant.

They officially announced they were dating on Valentine’s Day of this year, becoming engaged this past Christmas Day.

Both families were present for the couple’s engagement on a California hike.

Congrats to the happy couple!