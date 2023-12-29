“Dancing with the Stars” Couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Announce Engagement

Get a mirrorball ready in the shape of the heart, because Dancing with the Stars couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have just gotten engaged.

What’s Happening:

  • People reports that Dancing with the Stars professional Britt Stewart has gotten engaged to her season 31 partner, actor Daniel Durant.
  • The couple met during the Disney+ exclusive season of the dancing competition program, making it to fifth place.

  • They officially announced they were dating on Valentine’s Day of this year, becoming engaged this past Christmas Day.
  • Both families were present for the couple’s engagement on a California hike.
  • Congrats to the happy couple!

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
