“Dancing with the Stars” Couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Announce Engagement

Get a mirrorball ready in the shape of the heart, because Dancing with the Stars couple Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant have just gotten engaged.
What’s Happening:
- People reports that Dancing with the Stars professional Britt Stewart has gotten engaged to her season 31 partner, actor Daniel Durant.
- The couple met during the Disney+ exclusive season of the dancing competition program, making it to fifth place.
- They officially announced they were dating on Valentine’s Day of this year, becoming engaged this past Christmas Day.
- Both families were present for the couple’s engagement on a California hike.
- Congrats to the happy couple!
