“Disney100 Night” was Highest-Rated “Dancing with the Stars” Since Season Premiere

On “Disney100 Night,” Dancing with the Stars scored its highest-rated telecast since its season premiere among Adults 18-49, growing by 8% over the week (0.68 rating vs. 0.63 rating) in the Live+3 day numbers.
- ABC’s Dancing with the Stars ranked as Tuesday’s No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (0.68 rating), topping CBS’ Big Brother (0.67 rating) and NBC’s The Voice (0.65 rating).
- After three days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, Dancing with the Stars also grew to its highest-rated multiplatform telecast since its season premiere in Adults 18-49 (0.97 rating).
- Dancing with the Stars jumped to 6.24 million Total Viewers after three days of cross-platform viewing.
More on Dancing with the Stars:
- The couples’ dance styles and songs for Disney100 Night were the following:
- TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.
- Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.
- Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.
- Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II.
- Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.
- Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.
- GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.
- NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.
- Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story.
- The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp.
- Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia.
- Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC and Disney+ late last month, and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET).
- The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.