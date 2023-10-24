“Disney100 Night” was Highest-Rated “Dancing with the Stars” Since Season Premiere

On “Disney100 Night,” Dancing with the Stars scored its highest-rated telecast since its season premiere among Adults 18-49, growing by 8% over the week (0.68 rating vs. 0.63 rating) in the Live+3 day numbers.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars ranked as Tuesday’s No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (0.68 rating), topping CBS’ Big Brother (0.67 rating) and NBC’s The Voice (0.65 rating).

ranked as Tuesday’s No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (0.68 rating), topping CBS’ (0.67 rating) and NBC’s (0.65 rating). After three days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, Dancing with the Stars also grew to its highest-rated multiplatform telecast since its season premiere in Adults 18-49 (0.97 rating).

also grew to its highest-rated multiplatform telecast since its season premiere in Adults 18-49 (0.97 rating). Dancing with the Stars jumped to 6.24 million Total Viewers after three days of cross-platform viewing.

More on Dancing with the Stars: