“Disney100 Night” was Highest-Rated “Dancing with the Stars” Since Season Premiere

by |
Tags: , ,

On “Disney100 Night,” Dancing with the Stars scored its highest-rated telecast since its season premiere among Adults 18-49, growing by 8% over the week (0.68 rating vs. 0.63 rating) in the Live+3 day numbers.

  • ABC’s Dancing with the Stars ranked as Tuesday’s No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (0.68 rating), topping CBS’ Big Brother (0.67 rating) and NBC’s The Voice (0.65 rating).
  • After three days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, Dancing with the Stars also grew to its highest-rated multiplatform telecast since its season premiere in Adults 18-49 (0.97 rating).
  • Dancing with the Stars jumped to 6.24 million Total Viewers after three days of cross-platform viewing.

More on Dancing with the Stars:

  • The couples’ dance styles and songs for Disney100 Night were the following:
    • TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Jazz to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.
    • Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.
    • Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.
    • Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Contemporary to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II.
    • Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.
    • Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.
    • GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.
    • NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.
    • Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story.
    • The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Jazz to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp.
    • Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia.
  • Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC and Disney+ late last month, and will continue to air Tuesdays (8:00-10:01 p.m. ET).
  • The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack