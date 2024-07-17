Dance Tribute for Late “Dancing with the Stars” Judge Len Goodman Nominated for an Emmy

Last season of the celebrity dance competition honored the late professional dancer, teacher, and competition judge. The standing ovation earning performance has earned a nomination for an Emmy.

What’s Happening:

Deadline ABC Dancing with the Stars has earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography.

has earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. The performance honored late judge Len Goodman, who passed away last April at the age of 78.

Choreographed by Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, the waltz, performed to “Moon River”, featured current and past professional dancers from the show. This included Kym Johnson, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas.

Checkout the dance below:

Johnson and Chermkovskiy posted their joyful reaction to the nomination on instagram.

Last year, the couple shared a beautiful note on Instagram thanking fans for celebrating Goodman with them.

Other nominees in the category include Alison Faulk for the “Step In Time” routine for Dick Van Dyke, 98 Years Of Magic; Mandy Moore for the “I’m Just Ken” routine for the Oscars; Jamal Sims for the Queen of Wind/Power routine on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Karla Puno Garcia for the opening number and lifetime achievement numbers for the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

Read More: