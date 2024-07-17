76th Emmy Nominations Announced, “The Bear” Breaks Record While Disney Nearly Sweeps Comedy Noms

This morning was a big one at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as they played host to a special presentation that revealed this year’s Emmy Nominations, with different Disney-owned titles across all the categories, especially comedy, where The Bear set a new Emmy record.

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced today from the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, recognizing remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling across multiple platforms. The live ceremony was hosted by Emmy winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph along with Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.

The nearly 22,000 voting members of the Academy nominated an abundance of inspiring talent and a robust selection of diverse program offerings. In a year marked by significant challenges and changes in the Television landscape, the nominations recognize the excellent work of performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and professionals above and below the line on television programs from the 2023 – 2024 eligibility year.

FX The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.

Below you will find nominees announced in key categories, with those from different arms of The Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbender – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

66th Grammy Awards

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Password

The Price Is Right At Night

Wheel of Fortune