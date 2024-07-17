76th Emmy Nominations Announced, “The Bear” Breaks Record While Disney Nearly Sweeps Comedy Noms

This morning was a big one at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as they played host to a special presentation that revealed this year’s Emmy Nominations, with different Disney-owned titles across all the categories, especially comedy, where The Bear set a new Emmy record.
- Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced today from the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, recognizing remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling across multiple platforms. The live ceremony was hosted by Emmy winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph along with Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.
- The nearly 22,000 voting members of the Academy nominated an abundance of inspiring talent and a robust selection of diverse program offerings. In a year marked by significant challenges and changes in the Television landscape, the nominations recognize the excellent work of performers, producers, writers, directors, craftspeople, and professionals above and below the line on television programs from the 2023 – 2024 eligibility year.
- FX’s The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.
- The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu. The 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place at the Peacock Theater over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, with an edited presentation to air on Saturday, September 14, at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT on FXX.
- Below you will find nominees announced in key categories, with those from different arms of The Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofia Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbender – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- The Oscars
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Billy Joel: The 100th Live at Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Game Show
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- Password
- The Price Is Right At Night
- Wheel of Fortune