The Walt Disney Company Cleans Up At 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

The Walt Disney Company took home 13 statues at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

What’s Happening:

Over the course of the past two nights, the Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out.

The Walt Disney Company came out of the pair of ceremonies with multiple awards for their daytime programming: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor – Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford on General Hospital – ABC Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host – Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos – Live with Kelly and Mark – Syndicated Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing – TrueSouth – SEC Network Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design – Searching for Soul Food – Hulu Outstanding Single Camera Editing – Drive with Swizz Beatz – Hulu Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program – The View – ABC Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC Outstanding Cinematography – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic Outstanding Daytime Personality (Non-Daily) – Christian Cooper for Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – National Geographic Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic



