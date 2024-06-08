The Walt Disney Company Cleans Up At 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

The Walt Disney Company took home 13 statues at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.
What’s Happening:
- Over the course of the past two nights, the Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out.
- The Walt Disney Company came out of the pair of ceremonies with multiple awards for their daytime programming:
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor – Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford on General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host – Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos – Live with Kelly and Mark – Syndicated
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing – TrueSouth – SEC Network
- Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design – Searching for Soul Food – Hulu
- Outstanding Single Camera Editing – Drive with Swizz Beatz – Hulu
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program – The View – ABC
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
- Outstanding Cinematography – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic
- Outstanding Daytime Personality (Non-Daily) – Christian Cooper for Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – National Geographic
- Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic
More Television News:
- An All-New “20/20″ is “Following the Fingerprints”
- The Upcoming ABC Signature Series "High Potential" Loses Its Showrunner
- Meet the 25 Men Searching for Love in Season 21 of “The Bachelorette”
- “CMA Fest” Concert Special Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde Airing Later This Month on ABC
- Adapting "Will Trent" – Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen Discuss Translating Karin Slaughter to ABC at ATX TV Fest