The Walt Disney Company Cleans Up At 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

The Walt Disney Company took home 13 statues at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Over the course of the past two nights, the Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out.
  • The Walt Disney Company came out of the pair of ceremonies with multiple awards for their daytime programming:
    • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
    • Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor – Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford on General Hospital – ABC
    • Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host – Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos – Live with Kelly and Mark – Syndicated
    • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
    • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series – General Hospital – ABC
    • Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing – TrueSouth – SEC Network
    • Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design – Searching for Soul Food – Hulu
    • Outstanding Single Camera Editing – Drive with Swizz Beatz – Hulu
    • Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program – The View – ABC
    • Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – ABC
    • Outstanding Cinematography – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic
    • Outstanding Daytime Personality (Non-Daily) – Christian Cooper for Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper – National Geographic
    • Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program – Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – National Geographic

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight