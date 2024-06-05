The Upcoming ABC Signature Series “High Potential” Loses Its Showrunner

Kaitlin Olson’s new ABC series High Potential has lost its showrunner. The series, premiering this fall, has halted production.

What’s Happening:

Variety High Potential.

The series, which centers around a single mom teaming up with police forces to solve crimes, stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ’ s Kaitlin Olson.

s Kaitlin Olson. Set to air Tuesdays at 10pm this fall after Dancing With the Stars , the series will need to find a new showrunner. Production is currently halted, but insiders claim the news comes during a pre-planned hiatus.

the series will need to find a new showrunner. Production is currently halted, but insiders claim the news comes during a pre-planned hiatus. While the reason for Thomas’ exit remains unclear, the split between the showrunner and the studio is described as “amicable.” Thomas currently has projects in development with ABC Signature.

High Potential was originally ordered in May of 2023, but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.

was originally ordered in May of 2023, but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes. Rob Thomas is best known for producing Veronica Mars and iZombie .

and . The ABC Signature series is still slated for this fall's lineup, and a new showrunner is expected to be announced soon.

Checkout the trailer for the new series:

Read More: