ABC Signature and Hulu Order Pilot for New Comedy “Downforce”

A new racing comedy pilot is making its way around the track at Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Hulu has given a pilot order to the new comedy Downforce, written by Alec Berg and Adam Countee.
  • The show’s synopsis is as such: “When the heiress to a dynastic racing team is thrust back into the family business, she needs to make some hard choices about the future of the team and her family’s legacy.”
  • ABC Signature will produce the pilot, where Berg and Countee have overall deals with the production company.

