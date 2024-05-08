Second Season Of Hulu’s “UnPrisoned” Set To Arrive This Summer

Hulu has shared several first look images from the upcoming second season of their original series, UnPrisoned, set to debut in July.

What’s Happening:

Along with the images, Hulu has also revealed that all eight episodes of the series will arrive exclusively on the platform on July 17th.

In season 2, The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Kerry Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC

The season 2 cast includes: Kerry Washington, “Paige Alexander” Delroy Lindo, “Edwin” Marque Richardson, “Mal” Faly Rakotohavana, “Finn” Jordyn McIntosh, “Little Paige” Jee Young Han, “Esti”



