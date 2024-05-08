Hulu Highlights: “Difficult People”

With Hulu becoming Disney’s Searchlight of television, a lot of new content is being added regularly. Hulu Originals and FX on Hulu Originals (We’re still keeping that moniker? Yeah, sure, okay.) allow the company to produce some phenomenal original projects, oozing with prestige. The Bear, Under the Bridge, and Shogun, are just three recent originals that have become critical darlings and are set to pick-up an abundance of hardware at this year’s Emmy awards.

However, Hulu’s originals have been produced for longer than most people can remember. Also take into consideration how full the streamer has become, with their library overflowing with shows and film (and messing up the Disney+, but that’s neither here nor there).

All this to say, I wanted to showcase some “Hulu Highlights” that have been ignored by the greater streaming community as the years of the streaming wars have truged along.

Difficult People is a three-season, half hour comedic wonder. It was one of Hulu’s first originals, debuting in 2015. The series was created by Julie Klausner and starred Klausner, Billy Eichner, and Andrea Martin. It followed two best friends and jaded comedians trying to make their way through New York City and the monstrosity that is show business.

The patter between every character is the stuff comedy fans dream of witnessing, with every line hitting. For show business obsessors (like myself), it’s “inside baseball” tackling of the pop culture landscape with have you peeling over with laughter. Add in a healthy dose of the brilliant comedic mind of Cole Escola in a ridiculous supporting role, and you have a recipe for underappreciated excellence.

Difficult People was one of the first show I ever watched where I felt the need to tell everyone about it and, as time has moved on, I still feel the same need.

Be sure to check out Difficult People on Hulu.