Trailer Released for Season 5 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Debuting May 23rd

Hulu has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Season five will debut starting May 23.

What's Happening:

Check out the trailer for the new season of Hulu's The Kardashians .

. Your favorite ladies return for season five on May 23 only on Hulu in the U.S, Disney+

The first four seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

Synopsis:

Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive.

From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.

Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

Cast:

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Credits:

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.