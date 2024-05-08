Trailer Released for Season 5 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Debuting May 23rd

Hulu has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Season five will debut starting May 23.

What's Happening:

  • Check out the trailer for the new season of Hulu's The Kardashians.
  • Your favorite ladies return for season five on May 23 only on Hulu in the U.S, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America, with new episodes every Thursday.
  • The first four seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

Synopsis:

  • Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive.
  • From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.
  • Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.

Cast:

  • Kris Jenner
  • Kourtney Kardashian Barker
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Khloé Kardashian
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Kylie Jenner

Credits: 

  • Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.
  • Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

