Trailer Released for Season 5 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Debuting May 23rd

Hulu has released the new trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians. Season five will debut starting May 23.
What's Happening:
- Check out the trailer for the new season of Hulu's The Kardashians.
- Your favorite ladies return for season five on May 23 only on Hulu in the U.S, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America, with new episodes every Thursday.
- The first four seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.
Synopsis:
- Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive.
- From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors.
- Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.
Cast:
- Kris Jenner
- Kourtney Kardashian Barker
- Kim Kardashian
- Khloé Kardashian
- Kendall Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
Credits:
- Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.
- Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.
