Disney+, Hulu, and Max Joining Forces For Streaming Bundle

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced their own streaming bundle.

What’s Happening:

The bundle will be available to purchase on any of the three streaming platforms, but each streamer will be accessible via their own apps.

Both ad-based and ad-free tiers will be available, as well.

This joins Warner and Disney’s soon-to-be sports streaming platform, alongside Fox.

As of right now, there isn’t a price point for the new bundle, but more information is expected to arrive soon.

What They’re Saying:

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery: “This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.” Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment: “On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

