Verizon Offering Free Disney Bundle for Some Customers

Verizon is offering some select unlimited plan customers six free months of The Disney Bundle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- This new deal will give new and existing Verizon customers six free months of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ when switching to one of the select unlimited plans.
- After the six months is up, the Disney Bundle will coast $10 per month, which adds up to a savings of $115 annually.
- Previously, Verizon offered its customers the Disney Bundle for $10 a month, $5 cheaper than its normal price.
- Verizon was a launch partner for Disney+, offering many of its customers one free year of the streaming service and helping Disney+ gain significant market share early on.
- This news comes after Hulu was officially integrated into Disney+ last month, bringing much of the content from the popular streaming services together for Bundle subscribers.
What they’re saying:
- Sean Breen, executive VP of platform distribution for Disney Entertainment: “Our ongoing collaboration with Verizon underscores our commitment to providing their customers with exceptional offers for our unrivaled streaming content. With this new promotional perk, we’re thrilled that Verizon customers will have access to best-in-class entertainment from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.”
- Angie Klein, Verizon senior VP of growth marketing and content: “The offers and perks that come with being a Verizon customer gives customers incredible value and savings — all with the peace of mind of our world-class reliable network. And now with the Disney Bundle on us for six months, there is something for everyone in the family to watch, all on us.”