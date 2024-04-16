Verizon Offering Free Disney Bundle for Some Customers

Verizon is offering some select unlimited plan customers six free months of The Disney Bundle, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This new deal will give new and existing Verizon customers six free months of Disney+ Hulu ESPN

After the six months is up, the Disney Bundle will coast $10 per month, which adds up to a savings of $115 annually.

Previously, Verizon offered its customers the Disney Bundle for $10 a month, $5 cheaper than its normal price.

Verizon was a launch partner for Disney+, offering many of its customers one free year of the streaming service and helping Disney+ gain significant market share early on.

This news comes after Hulu was officially integrated into Disney+

What they’re saying: